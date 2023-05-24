Hundreds of Doncaster homes hit by two hour power cut in middle of night

More than 700 customers in the Bentley area were impacted between shortly after midnight and 2am.

Northern Powergrid confirmed that the power outage in the DN5 area had impacted on 703 customers with emergency workers managing to restore power after several hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Thank you for your patience while TeamPowergrid worked to restore power.”

Hundreds of homes were blacked out in the two hour power cut.

One resident said: “It was a complete blackout.

"DN5 was completely out of power, no street lights or traffic lights even the petrol station was dark. It felt quite eerie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone wanting to report power cuts can do so on 105.