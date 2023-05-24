News you can trust since 1925
Hundreds of Doncaster homes hit by two hour power cut in middle of night

Hundreds of homes and businesses across Doncaster were hit by a two hour power cut in the middle of the night.
By Darren Burke
Published 24th May 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:53 BST

More than 700 customers in the Bentley area were impacted between shortly after midnight and 2am.

Northern Powergrid confirmed that the power outage in the DN5 area had impacted on 703 customers with emergency workers managing to restore power after several hours.

A spokesman said: “Thank you for your patience while TeamPowergrid worked to restore power.”

Hundreds of homes were blacked out in the two hour power cut.
One resident said: “It was a complete blackout.

"DN5 was completely out of power, no street lights or traffic lights even the petrol station was dark. It felt quite eerie.”

Anyone wanting to report power cuts can do so on 105.

Northern Powergrid also has a website with a live map of power cuts in the region which has details of what to do in the event of the electricity going off and which can be accessed HERE

