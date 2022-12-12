Hundreds of broadband users hit in early morning outage across Doncaster
Hundreds of people across Doncaster have reportedly lost their broadband connections this morning, due to issues at a city exchange.
By Darren Burke
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Dec 2022, 9:28am
People across Doncaster have reported problems with a number of providers including BT, Sky, Virgin and Talk Talk.
Doncaster telecommunications firm KAT Communications Ltd said: “Openreach are reporting an exchange today at their main Doncaster telephone exchange which may also affect sub exchanges off it.
“This exchange outage is affecting multiple broadband suppliers.”
“If your broadband is currently down please contact your service provider."