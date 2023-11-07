Hundreds expected as Flying Scotsman rolls back into her Doncaster birthplace this weekend

Hundreds of visitors will get the chance to see iconic steam loco Flying Scotsman in her Doncaster birthplace this weekend as she rolls into the city to celebrate her 100th anniversary.

The legendary loco, which made its arrival at the city’s famous Plant works in 1923, will be in Doncaster on Saturday and Sunday – with hundreds of people snapping up tickets to see her.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “We’re really pleased that so many of you want to welcome Flying Scotsman back home.”

Thousands of visitors will get the opportunity to see Flying Scotsman up close, take photos and marvel at the magnificent feat of engineering that was created in Doncaster 100 years ago.

Flying Scotsman will steam back into Doncaster this weekend.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “It has always been our ambition to bring Flying Scotsman home to Doncaster as we will always be associated with this iconic locomotive.

“I am delighted that we are giving our residents, along with visitors from far and wide, the chance to see Flying Scotsman as part of a special centenary event. We are a city that has a proud rail heritage, but we are also a city that looks to the future, and we have forged strong partnerships in the transport sector to build on regeneration and growth across Doncaster.

“This event will also be poignant as it takes place over Remembrance weekend. It will be a time to reflect and give thanks for the sacrifices made by service men and women who worked in the rail sector and commemorate their most significant contribution.”

Flying Scotsman will be based at Freightliner Railport, Decoy Bank South. There will be no parking available at the site, however there will be a Park and Ride service provided by First Bus that will run every 15 minutes from White Rose Way Park and Ride (by Morrisons) and an additional service will also run from Frenchgate Interchange every 20 minutes.

A return ticket will cost £3 for an adult and £2 for a child return ticket. Concessions are not valid on this service.

There will also be fun and creative activities and entertainment on show for people of all ages to enjoy.