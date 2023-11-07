Hundreds could face fines over parking at Doncaster Big Bang fireworks display

Scores of people could face fines over parking at this year’s Big Bang fireworks display in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of people descended on the Eco-Power Stadium at the weekend – and in previous years, many visitors have clogged roads and pavements by dumping cars.

Warning drivers, a City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Parking like this isn’t acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Park responsibly and legally or you risk receiving a penalty charge notice.

Cars parked illegally outside the Eco Power Stadium.

“As a local authority, we have a duty of care to keep the highways and pavements clear for the safety of road users and allow for emergency service access.”

Photos showed dozens of cars parked on pavements outside the stadium.