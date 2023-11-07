News you can trust since 1925
Hundreds could face fines over parking at Doncaster Big Bang fireworks display

Scores of people could face fines over parking at this year’s Big Bang fireworks display in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT
Thousands of people descended on the Eco-Power Stadium at the weekend – and in previous years, many visitors have clogged roads and pavements by dumping cars.

Warning drivers, a City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Parking like this isn’t acceptable.

“Park responsibly and legally or you risk receiving a penalty charge notice.

Cars parked illegally outside the Eco Power Stadium.Cars parked illegally outside the Eco Power Stadium.
Cars parked illegally outside the Eco Power Stadium.

“As a local authority, we have a duty of care to keep the highways and pavements clear for the safety of road users and allow for emergency service access.”

Photos showed dozens of cars parked on pavements outside the stadium.

In recent years, the council has also had to deal with issues of drivers dumping their cars on pavements in the city centre at night times, while motorists were also targeted outsude Doncaster Royal Infirmary for leaving their vehicles on a central reservation on Armthorpe Road.

