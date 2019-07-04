Human League tribute band to perform Sheffield group's classic Dare album in full at city centre bar
A Human League tribute band are set to follow in their heroes’ footsteps – by performing in Sheffield, just yards from where the iconic group were formed.
The look and soundalike band will be performing the city synth pioneers classic Dare album in full with a date in Sheffield later this year,
And when the trio step out on stage at the Mulberry Bar and Venue, Arundel Gate on October 25, they will be just a stone’s throw from where the Human League were formed in Sheffield city centre nearly 40 years ago.
Read More
For it was at the Crazy Daizy nightclub where lead singer Phil Oakey recruited Joanne Catherall and Suzanne Sulley as backing dancers after the break-up of an earlier incarnation of the band featuring Martyn Ware and Ian Craig Marsh, who went on to form Heaven 17.
None of the tribute trio are from Sheffield but lead singer Alan Wainwright, aka Phil Oakey, says performing Dare in the city where it was realised will be a dream come true.
He said: “We’re really looking forward to performing the entire Dare album from start to finish in The Human League’s home town.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“There was only vinyl or cassettes back in 1981, so you bought your album, stuck it on the record player and played it from start to finish. That’s how it was and that’s how we are going to perform it. The response has been great and we’re confident it will sell out.”
Of course, the show will feature Human League classics like Don’t You Want Me, Love Action, Mirror Man, Together In Electric Dreams and many more.
The Human League Tribute will be performing Dare in full, supported by Yazoo tribute act Only You at the Mulberry Bar and Venue on October 25.
Tickets are £10 plus booking fee. To book visit www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Sheffield/The-Mulberry-Bar-And-Venue/The-Human-League-Tribute—/13533798/.
For further information on The Human League Tribute visit www.facebook.com/HumanLeagueTribute.