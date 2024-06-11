Huge traffic jams as drivers try to leave car park onto major Doncaster road

By Stephanie BatemanContributor
Published 11th Jun 2024, 10:27 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 11:05 BST
A Doncaster resident has spoken out about the traffic situation at a city retail park, claiming that the lengthy queues will start to put people off shopping there.

Paul Watchorn said motorists trying to leave the car park serving M&S on Wheatley Hall Road are sometimes left waiting for up to an hour to get out.

He told the Free Press: “Lately there has been huge traffic jams.

“This is most likely due to the hundreds of new houses being built opposite the shops and car park.

Traffic at M&amp;STraffic at M&amp;S
Traffic at M&amp;S

“This has been building for some time, however, today before lunchtime we were sat in the queue to get out for over an hour.”

He continued: “M&S have said that they are closing the store in the centre, opposite Frenchgate, I'm pretty sure they don't realise that people just won't come due to the delays getting out.

"It's worse than the Christmas weeks in terms of traffic.

“It's only going to get worse, the housing estates opposite don't have shops in them, so people will just drive over.

The queue attempting to get out of the car park.The queue attempting to get out of the car park.
The queue attempting to get out of the car park.

“I have tried contacting M&S, but no luck.

“Thats not all, a new Superdrug is just about to open there also, it's going to be pandemonium.”

The Free Press has contacted M&S and retail park landlords Savills for a comment about the situation.

