Huge traffic jams as drivers try to leave car park onto major Doncaster road
Paul Watchorn said motorists trying to leave the car park serving M&S on Wheatley Hall Road are sometimes left waiting for up to an hour to get out.
He told the Free Press: “Lately there has been huge traffic jams.
“This is most likely due to the hundreds of new houses being built opposite the shops and car park.
“This has been building for some time, however, today before lunchtime we were sat in the queue to get out for over an hour.”
He continued: “M&S have said that they are closing the store in the centre, opposite Frenchgate, I'm pretty sure they don't realise that people just won't come due to the delays getting out.
"It's worse than the Christmas weeks in terms of traffic.
“It's only going to get worse, the housing estates opposite don't have shops in them, so people will just drive over.
“I have tried contacting M&S, but no luck.
“Thats not all, a new Superdrug is just about to open there also, it's going to be pandemonium.”
The Free Press has contacted M&S and retail park landlords Savills for a comment about the situation.
