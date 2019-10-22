Huge police presence as Doncaster street is sealed off

There is a huge police presence on a Doncaster street, which has been sealed off this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 11:46 am
There is a huge police presence on Kings Crescent, Edlington, this morning

Residents claims officers and police vehicles started to arrive in King’s Crescent, Edlington, overnight.

Earlier today there was a police van and at least six police cars in the street.

Police activity is centred around one house.

No details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.