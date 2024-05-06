Huge police presence as streets sealed off in serious emergency incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An area around Denby Street in Bentley was cordoned off by police last night, with numerous officers, paramedics and the air ambulance reported at the scene.

One neighbour said: “We’re quite unnerved - something severe has happened and we don’t know what.

"The whole of the street is cordoned off by police. There are detectives and ambulances and the air ambulance landed.

Streets in Bentley were flooded with emergency vehicles last night.

"A land ambulance left with police inside it and police escort.”

It is understood that nearby Huntington Street and Swan Street were also sealed off.

Another eyewitness said: “A lot going on in Bentley tonight, the air ambulance and CID are all there.”

It is understood police activity is focused on an area of allotments off Denby Street.