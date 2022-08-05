Huge plumes of smoke sweep across South Yorkshire after 1,000 tyres and scrap vehicles catch fire

The blaze broke out at an industrial site in Ranskill, in Bassetlaw, Nottinghamshire this moening.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the fire at around 10.23am, and firefighters from the service as well as neighbouring Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been battling the blaze all day.

An estimated 1,000 tyres and scrap vehicles have caught fire, and huge plumes of black smoke have been seen throughout Doncaster, Rotherham and in some parts of Sheffield this evening.

Black plumes of smoke from the fire in Ranskill, Nottinghamshire have been seen across South Yorkshire tonight

Area Manager Andy Macey, incident commander, said: "Thank you to our partners in Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire fire and rescue services for their support.

"We ask the public not to gather near the scene as they put themselves at risk and hinder us in our work.