Huge plumes of smoke sweep across South Yorkshire after 1,000 tyres and scrap vehicles catch fire

South Yorkshire residents are seeing huge plumes of black smoke sweep their way across the county, following a massive industrial blaze in which over 1,000 tyres and scrap vehicles have caught fire.

By Sarah Marshall
Friday, 5th August 2022, 8:19 pm

The blaze broke out at an industrial site in Ranskill, in Bassetlaw, Nottinghamshire this moening.

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the fire at around 10.23am, and firefighters from the service as well as neighbouring Derbyshire Fire and Rescue and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been battling the blaze all day.

An estimated 1,000 tyres and scrap vehicles have caught fire, and huge plumes of black smoke have been seen throughout Doncaster, Rotherham and in some parts of Sheffield this evening.

Black plumes of smoke from the fire in Ranskill, Nottinghamshire have been seen across South Yorkshire tonight

Fox Hill Road: Man charged with Sheffield murder was victim's next door neighbour

Area Manager Andy Macey, incident commander, said: "Thank you to our partners in Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and South Yorkshire fire and rescue services for their support.

"We ask the public not to gather near the scene as they put themselves at risk and hinder us in our work.

"We’re likely to be on scene for some time so we thank the public for their patience."

South YorkshireNottinghamshire Fire and Rescue ServiceSouth Yorkshire Fire and RescueNottinghamshireBassetlaw