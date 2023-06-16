News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

Huge plume of smoke as fire erupts near to Doncaster bridge this afternoon

Fire has broken out near to a Doncaster bridge this afternoon, sending a huge pall of black smoke into the skies.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:40 BST

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing the massive blaze near to the swing bridge over the canal at Barnby Dun this afternoon.

It is not clear at this stage what is on fire and we have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Traffic is understood to be building up in the area, with emergency services reported to be at the scene.

A large fire has broken out in Barnby Dun this afternoon.A large fire has broken out in Barnby Dun this afternoon.
A large fire has broken out in Barnby Dun this afternoon.
Related topics:DoncasterTrafficSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service