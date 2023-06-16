Huge plume of smoke as fire erupts near to Doncaster bridge this afternoon
Fire has broken out near to a Doncaster bridge this afternoon, sending a huge pall of black smoke into the skies.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:40 BST
Eyewitnesses have reported seeing the massive blaze near to the swing bridge over the canal at Barnby Dun this afternoon.
It is not clear at this stage what is on fire and we have asked South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for further details.
Traffic is understood to be building up in the area, with emergency services reported to be at the scene.