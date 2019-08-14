Huge haul of guns, knives and ammo seized after police raid in Doncaster
A huge haul of four shotguns, 200 knives, 28 rifles and thousands of rounds of ammunition was seized after a police raid in Doncaster.
The firearms, knives and ammunition were found at an address in Balby last week in an operation involving South Yorkshire Police’s newly formed Serious Violent Crime Task Force.
Police chiefs said the raid was executed as part of a ‘night of action targeting criminal activity in the town’.
South Yorkshire Police said the weapons were found after intelligence suggested that the occupant of a property, although licenced to own firearms, was selling them to unlicensed buyers illegally through social media sites.LATEST: South Yorkshire Police seek man over serious attack on womanDetective Inspector Steve Smith who heads up Doncaster’s Operation Fortify team, which focuses on gangs and organised crime, said: “My team and I work tirelessly to tackle violent crime in Doncaster, but we simply cannot do it alone; we need the support of the general public and businesses to make our streets safe.“If you know of anyone storing or selling firearms illegally, we want to hear from you.
“These people present as easy targets for criminals who are looking to obtain weapons for malicious use.”During the same night of action, officers made arrested two suspects elsewhere,seized an additional weapon and recovered two stolen vehicles.Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Short, who leads the Serious Violent Crime Task Force, added: “This is a great result and perfect example of where the task force unit is able to support district operations. “Maintaining public safety is our top priority and I’m so pleased we were able to seize these weapons before they potentially fell in to the wrong hands.”Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.