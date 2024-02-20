News you can trust since 1925
'Huge fireball meteor' spotted blazing through night skies over Doncaster

A huge ‘fireball meteor’ has been spotted blazing through the skies over Doncaster and much of Yorkshire and eastern and central England.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Feb 2024, 09:20 GMT
Numerous sightings were made of the meteorite with a ‘flaming tail’ last night.

One said: “Myself and many other people saw this over Doncaster.

"I was driving on Bennetthorpe when it came down - very bright and long tail.”

A 'fireball meteor' was spotted blazing through the skies over Doncaster. (Photo: Stock).A 'fireball meteor' was spotted blazing through the skies over Doncaster. (Photo: Stock).
A 'fireball meteor' was spotted blazing through the skies over Doncaster. (Photo: Stock).

Another said: “Just seen what looked like a meteor – it was a bright orange ball, we a tail over Armthorpe

“We were sat on the sofa, looked outside and saw it fly past the window.

Another posted: “Was that a meteorite that just came over Stainforth?”

Sightings were reported in Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and Leicestershire, with spotters taking to social media to report the unusual sight.

The fireball was spotted blazing through the skies shortly before 6pm, with numerous reports coming in from across the country, with some describing it as a “green blur” while others described it as orange.

