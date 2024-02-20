'Huge fireball meteor' spotted blazing through night skies over Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Numerous sightings were made of the meteorite with a ‘flaming tail’ last night.

One said: “Myself and many other people saw this over Doncaster.

"I was driving on Bennetthorpe when it came down - very bright and long tail.”

A 'fireball meteor' was spotted blazing through the skies over Doncaster. (Photo: Stock).

Another said: “Just seen what looked like a meteor – it was a bright orange ball, we a tail over Armthorpe

“We were sat on the sofa, looked outside and saw it fly past the window.

Another posted: “Was that a meteorite that just came over Stainforth?”

Sightings were reported in Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Yorkshire and Leicestershire, with spotters taking to social media to report the unusual sight.