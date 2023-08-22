Huge field fire breaks out in Doncaster - it is believed to have been started accidentally

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the blazee at 7.45pm on Windsor View, Rossington. The crews came away at 8.25pm.

The same evening a bin was accidentally on fire at 9pm on West Laith Gate. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident and returned to the station at 9.15pm.

Two fire crews from Dearne and Edlington stations were called out to a derelict building fire at 9.25pm on High Street, Mexborough. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crews left the scene at 10.25pm.

Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.30pm on Castle Hills Road, Scawthorpe. They were there until 10.05pm.