News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Huge field fire breaks out in Doncaster - it is believed to have been started accidentally

A huge field fire broke out in Doncaster last night and it is believed to have been started accidentally.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:48 BST

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the blazee at 7.45pm on Windsor View, Rossington. The crews came away at 8.25pm.

The same evening a bin was accidentally on fire at 9pm on West Laith Gate. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident and returned to the station at 9.15pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two fire crews from Dearne and Edlington stations were called out to a derelict building fire at 9.25pm on High Street, Mexborough. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crews left the scene at 10.25pm.

Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.30pm on Castle Hills Road, Scawthorpe. They were there until 10.05pm.

Firefighters from Adwick station also attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 2.40am on The Crescent, Woodlands. The crew came away to return to their base at 3.10am.

Related topics:DoncasterRossingtonMexboroughEdlington