Huge fallen tree to be turned into seats as Doncaster park's storm clear-up begins

The tree was one of several brought down in Sandall Park as ferocious winds ripped across town on Friday.

The fallen tree near to the park’s popular lake also ripped up the pathway, with Doncaster Council crews at scene to clear up the damage this morning.

However, there are plans for some of the tree to remain in the park, with a proposal to turn part of the trunk into seats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The huge fallen tree in Sandall Park is set to be turned into seats.

Sandra Crabtree of volunteer group, the Friends of Sandall Park, said: “The tree team are there now dismembering it.