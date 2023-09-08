News you can trust since 1925
Huge 'chemical attack' at Doncaster Royal Infirmary as emergency exercise takes place

Health chiefs in Doncaster are dealing with a huge ‘chemical attack’ at Doncaster Royal Infirmary this morning – but don’t worry, it’s only a training drill.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:10 BST
Staff from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are working alongside crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue throughout the morning at the Armthorpe Road hospital, carrying out a decontamination drill.

A DBTH spokesman said: “If you’re passing Doncaster Royal Infirmary, you may notice a little bit of commotion outside of our Emergency Department.

"Don’t worry, we’re just undertaking a training exercise to test our decontamination processes.

The decontamination drill is under way at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
"We are currently working with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, ensuring that, if a patient was to attend following contact with an unknown chemical substance, we are well prepared and versed in what to do.

"The session will conclude no later than 1pm – during this time, all of our services remain open so please attend as usual if you need urgent and emergency care – just mind the tent!”

