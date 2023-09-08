Huge 'chemical attack' at Doncaster Royal Infirmary as emergency exercise takes place

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are working alongside crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue throughout the morning at the Armthorpe Road hospital, carrying out a decontamination drill.

A DBTH spokesman said: “If you’re passing Doncaster Royal Infirmary, you may notice a little bit of commotion outside of our Emergency Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Don’t worry, we’re just undertaking a training exercise to test our decontamination processes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decontamination drill is under way at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"We are currently working with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, ensuring that, if a patient was to attend following contact with an unknown chemical substance, we are well prepared and versed in what to do.