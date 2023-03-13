Housebuilder calls on community to ensure no Doncaster child is without a chocolate egg this Easter

Albemarle Homes, has pledged its support to the city’s three Trussell Trust Foodbanks, and will be calling on members of the city’s communities to help collect as many chocolate eggs as possible in time for the bank holiday weekend, ensuring the Easter Bunny doesn’t forget any child this Easter.

“The cost of living is taking its toll on families across the country and maybe a chocolate treat is something that they are unable to provide this Easter,” said Charlotte Kirk, Head of Sales at Albemarle Homes. “As a local housebuilder we see how important it is when communities come together to help a common cause. Our Easter Egg appeal is one way we can support those communities to help other Doncaster families and spread a little extra joy to children this Easter.”

Albemarle Homes has made its sales centre on Hatfield Lane in Armthorpe, and head office on Silica Court in Kirk Sandall, drop off points for any kind donations made by members of the community. Any type of Easter egg will be gratefully received, and all donations should be made before Monday 11th April to give enough time for collation and distribution.

The Trussell Trust has branches across the UK and support those who live in hunger and poverty as well as lobbying for social and economic change. The three Doncaster Foodbank centres, last financial year, helped 4,089 people in financial crisis, this year the centres have reported having helped almost 7,000 people already.

“We are delighted that Albemarle Homes has chosen to support Doncaster Foodbank (Trussell Trust), this Easter!” Said Julie Poland, Project Manager – Doncaster Foodbank.

“The past year has seen demand for our emergency food provisions almost double, with food donations dropping and with everyone feeling impacted by the current cost of living crisis, it’s harder than ever for many families in Doncaster to afford the essentials, let alone visits from the Easter Bunny!

“We are so grateful to organisations like Albemarle Homes for helping us break the stigma of shame attached to Food Poverty and most importantly, for helping us raise awareness of our service which is available to ANYONE facing financial crisis, regardless of why, so that people in need know they can reach out without judgement and receive the support they may not have even known they are entitled to.”

Charlotte commented: “The Trussell Trust do a fantastic job in supporting those families who may be finding times challenging. We hope our Easter egg appeal will help spread a little happiness to those families and their children this Easter.”

If you or anyone you know, are struggling to feed yourself or your family, please feel welcome to contact us for more information about how to access our service. Email: [email protected] or call: 07568 247288.

