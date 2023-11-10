Horse rescued by fire crews after plunging into water from Doncaster bridge

A cold and exhausted horse was rescued by fire crews after plunging into water from a wooden bridge in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Adwick and Thorne stations came to the resuce when large shire horse Dylan found himself in difficulty at Manor Farm in Doncaster.

Rescuers battled valiantly for hours in muddy and wet conditions to finally free the animal who was unharmed in the drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “When crews arrived, Dylan was up to his shoulders in water having fallen through a wooden bridge traversing fields.

Dylan the horse was rescued by fire crews.

"Dylan had been in the water for some time before we arrived and was clearly cold and exhausted from trying to free himself.

"The crews used their knowledge, expertise and worked incredibly hard for a couple of hours in tough conditions.