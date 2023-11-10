Horse rescued by fire crews after plunging into water from Doncaster bridge
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Adwick and Thorne stations came to the resuce when large shire horse Dylan found himself in difficulty at Manor Farm in Doncaster.
Rescuers battled valiantly for hours in muddy and wet conditions to finally free the animal who was unharmed in the drama.
A spokesman said: “When crews arrived, Dylan was up to his shoulders in water having fallen through a wooden bridge traversing fields.
"Dylan had been in the water for some time before we arrived and was clearly cold and exhausted from trying to free himself.
"The crews used their knowledge, expertise and worked incredibly hard for a couple of hours in tough conditions.
"We are happy to report that there were no lasting ill effects to Dylan once recovered from the dyke.”