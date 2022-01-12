Horse named after Oasis song Wonderwall romps to victory at Doncaster
A horse named after Oasis song Wonderwall is being tipped for Cheltenham Festival glory after romping to victory on a day of racing with a distinct theme of the Manchester band at Doncaster Racecourse.
Five-year-old Wonderwall, named after the band’s 1995 classic, enjoyed a three length win at Town Moor on Tuesday.
Champagnesuperover, named after the band’s hit Champagne Supernova and Roll With It, from the Gallagher brothers’ album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, were also on track at Doncaster yesterday.
Trainer Richard Spencer's Dry January pledge went out of the window as he went off to celebrate.
The stables also has a horse called Cigarettesnalcohol – and Wonderwall is now being tipped as a Cheltenham Gold Cup contender.
The trainer told Sky Sports Racing: "He's a very good horse.
"He's a Gold Cup horse in our eyes. We'd love a Cheltenham winner - it would be great.”
The trainer added: "There'll be a bit of drinking now… I'm meant to be doing Dry January!"