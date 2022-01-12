Five-year-old Wonderwall, named after the band’s 1995 classic, enjoyed a three length win at Town Moor on Tuesday.

Champagnesuperover, named after the band’s hit Champagne Supernova and Roll With It, from the Gallagher brothers’ album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, were also on track at Doncaster yesterday.

Trainer Richard Spencer's Dry January pledge went out of the window as he went off to celebrate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a day of Oasis themed racing at Doncaster.

The stables also has a horse called Cigarettesnalcohol – and Wonderwall is now being tipped as a Cheltenham Gold Cup contender.

The trainer told Sky Sports Racing: "He's a very good horse.

"He's a Gold Cup horse in our eyes. We'd love a Cheltenham winner - it would be great.”