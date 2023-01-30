Horse dies after collision with a car on Doncaster country road
A horse has died following a serious collision with a car on a Doncaster country road over the weekend.
By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 12:34pm
Police were called at 6.37pm on Saturday night to North Common Road between Thorne and Moorends following reports of a serious collision between a car and a horse.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “On arrival officers discovered a horse badly injured in the road. It died a short time later.
“The driver of the car was uninjured in the incident.”