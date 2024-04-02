Hopes Vulcan could remain in Doncaster after lease deal agreed on airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier this month, the authority announced its has signed a lease with landowners Peel for Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which closed in November 2022.

After revealing the 125-year lease, the council is now in talks with operators on returning planes to the skies above the city.

And bosses at Vulcan To The Sky Trust, the organisation which maintains the iconic Cold War aircraft, are hopeful that the plane may be able to stay in Doncaster.

During the course of the council’s detailed and complex negotiations with Peel, Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones posted on social media, “Work continues to secure the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport and I would hope to see Vulcan XH558 remain in Doncaster for years to come if we are successful in our efforts to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport.”

Marc Walters, Chief Executive of Vulcan to the Sky Trust, said: “We are extremely pleased to hear the progress regarding the reopening of the airport. This is great news for the region and hopefully for Vulcan XH558 supporters.

“We look forward to continuing our discussions with the team at the City of Doncaster Council and any future operator regarding the long term future of the Vulcan in Doncaster.”

In August 2022, prior to announcing the closure of the airport, Peel advised the VTTST that its agreement for parking the aircraft at DSA, together with access for our staff, volunteers, and visitors, would not be renewed when it expired in June 2023 and therefore would have to leave the site at that time.

The Trust explored a range of options for XH558 to leave Doncaster with the outcome of two locations, with welcoming landlords, being selected as possibilities for a new home.

A spokesman said: “While these two potential sites would allow us to protect XH558 for decades to come, it would also mean dismantling the aircraft, moving her by road and reassembling her at the new location, retaining as much functionality as possible so she doesn’t become an inactive aircraft.

“In March 2023, we were thankful of the opportunity to open discussions with Peel to explore options to remain at the now inactive airport site at Doncaster, with the obvious benefit of keeping XH558 intact. Our ongoing discussions led to the possibility of moving XH558 inside a hangar on the site.

“Despite the closure of the airport, the hangar options were limited. One of the hangars still had a tenant and another had too many adaptations for a Vulcan to easily access and occupy the space.

"One particular hangar was deemed a possibility, however, the doors on the hangar had been adapted some years ago and were six foot too narrow for the Vulcan’s 111 foot wing span.

"We were allowed to explore changing the door structure, which we did and found that it was possible to remove the ‘bolted on’ newer doors and restore the original Cold War era doors; doors that would have provided access for many Vulcans during their time.

“By the end of July 2023, the explorations on the hangar could no longer progress due to the uncertain future of ownership. At this stage, we understand, the City of Doncaster Council’s negotiations with Peel Group had advanced to a level where a deal was possible or CDC were prepared to carry out a Compulsory Purchase Order for the site.

"Disappointingly, XH558 would have to remain outside for longer.

“Since being told the devastating news in August 2022 that XH558 would have to leave Doncaster, to today having the hope and expectation that the City of Doncaster Council will be a welcoming landlord, the journey has been a long and frustrating experience for everyone at Vulcan to the Sky Trust.

"We are sure it has been for XH558’s supporters too.

"However, despite this, we are more than delighted that Vulcan XH558 remains in full working order and we’re looking forward to positive discussions with CDC over what the long term future for Vulcan XH558 looks like.