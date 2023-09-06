Hopes rise that King and Queen could return to Doncaster to watch St Leger
It is understood that the Royal couple could be at Doncaster Racecourse on September 16 to cheer on their horse Desert Hero in the world’s oldest classic horse race.
While it is too early for Buckingham Palace to confirm any public appearance, well-placed sources have reportedly told the Daily Mail that The King and The Queen may attend.
It is likely Buckingham Palace will only confirm their attendance nearer the time.
If King Charles and Queen Camilla do attend, it will be their second visit to Doncaster in a year, following a Royal visit in November last year when they conferred city status on Doncaster.
The King is on course to emulate his late mother Queen Elizabeth II and win the Leger – Her Majesty’s horse Dunfermline carried the famous royal colours to victory in the 1977 race.
Desert Hero, a three-year-old colt trained in Newmarket by William Haggas, gave King Charles his first taste of Royal Ascot stakes with a thrilling win in the King George V handicap – a success that many regarded as hugely important for horse racing.
Carlton House, in the 2011 Epsom Derby, was the closest there has been to a Royal Classic winner in the ensuing 46 years since Dunfermline triumphed at the 1977 Leger when Willie Carson romped home in the Royal colours, but he finished third after suffering bad luck in running.