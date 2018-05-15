Honour for 177-goal Manchester City FC legend in his Doncaster area home town

A plaque is to be put up to commemorate a Doncaster football star whose goalscoring record lasted 78 years until it was beaten by Argentina star Sergio Aguero.

Mexborough born professional footballer Eric Brook's goal scoring record of 177 goals for Manchester City stood for 78 years and was only beaten last November by Sergio Aguero.

The plaque to Eric Brook.

The Mexborough and District Heritage Society believed that the town should remember one the Mexborough’s sporting greats by dedicating a blue plaque in his honour.

A spokesman for the society said: "Eric was one of the finest professional footballers of his time and during the 1930’s won almost every honour it possible the win the game at that time."

The society has teamed up with Manchester City Football Cub, local Mexborough councillors and the Mexborough Athletic Club to provide a plaque in recognition of Eric’s achievements.

The unveiling of the plaque will take place at 10.30am on Friday May 25 at the Mexborough Athletic Sport Ground at Hampden Road and New Oxford, Mexborough.

Manchester City’s footballing legend Mike Summerbee will carry out the unveiling the plaque on behalf of Eric Brook’s old club.

Also in attendance will be local MP Ed Miliband. Some of Eric’s relatives who still live in the Mexborough area, will also be joining the other guests the event.