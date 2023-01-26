Homes Under The Hammer: Doncaster property to star on popular BBC TV show today
A Doncaster property will feature on popular BBC show Homes Under The Hammer this morning.
The three bed semi detached in Kingsley Crescent, Armthorpe was visited by presenter Jacqui Joseph who took a look around for this morning’s show.
The house is an ex local authority property built originally to house local miners.
A show spokesman said: “Made of non standard construction, it was in a state of significant neglect, with big leaks in the roof, crumbling plaster, no kitchen and an old style avocado bathroom suite.
"It was bought by two friends as their first joint property renovation project together. One is a seasoned developer the other a heating engineer and plumber. Will they combine to make a dream team and transform the property from derelict to delectable?
Tune in to Homes Under The Hammer on BBC One at 11:15am or catch it on BBC Iplayer.
Full details of the property are available HERE