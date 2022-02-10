Doncaster homes hit by 'weird' power cut which puts lights out in some rooms and not others

Residents also reported some street lights working while others were out, while others reported some household appliances working – while others in the same room were blacked out.

The cut hit home in the Clifton Drive area of Sprotbrough for several hours on Tuesday evening.

A resident said: “Parts of Sprotbrough were without full power for several hours.

Residents in Clifton Drive were hit by a 'weird' power cut.

“Some residents on the Clifton Drive estate found themselves with lighting in one room but not another on the same floor - most unusual according to a local electrician.

One Clifton Drive resident told the Free Press that although his fan oven and microwave oven came on there was insufficient power to cook anything.

Most, though not all ,street lights were off, and some residents reported that those that did have lights were working, but were less powerful than usual.

He added: “Residents were informed of the problem, though not the reason or the unusual circumstances, by the suppliers via social media.”

Another wrote on social media: “Anyone else having this weird power cut?

"I’ve got a light on in the bathroom but the one in the bedroom is out.

"In my son’s room, his Xbox is working, but his music system isn’t working and the light isn’t on either.

"My neighbour has just told me that his TV is off but the electric fire was still going.

"It’s bizarre.”