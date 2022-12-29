News you can trust since 1925
Homes and businesses hit by huge water main burst in Doncaster street

Homes and businesses in a Doncaster village have been hit following a huge water main burst this morning.

By Darren Burke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 11:05am

Yorkshire Water teams are currently carrying out repairs following the incident in Sutton Road and Thorold Place in Kirk Sandall earlier this morning.

Customers have been told they may experience a cut to supplies or low water pressure while repair works take place.

There have been several recent burst mains in the area, including one which forced the closure of Barnby Dun Road for more than a week.

Yorkshire Water engineers are at the scene.