News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
39 minutes ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
2 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
2 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
6 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
8 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Home owners in Doncaster urged to take care as experts reveal it has the 3rd highest flood risk In the country

Residents of Doncaster have been urged to take precautionary measures ahead of wet weather as research reveals it has the 3rd highest flood risk in the country.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:51 GMT

The research, conducted by home security experts at ADT, looked at the number of properties in each region of the UK with a high flood risk to determine the areas most at risk.

You can view the full study here: https://www.adt.co.uk/blog/home-insurance-premiums

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The top 10 areas in the UK with the highest flood risk:

Doncaster has sen serious flooding in recent times
Doncaster has sen serious flooding in recent times
Doncaster has sen serious flooding in recent times
Most Popular

Rank Area 2020: Percentage of properties at >1% risk

1 Kingston upon Hull, City of 16.80%

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2 North Lincolnshire 13.90%

3 Doncaster 12.60%

4 Lincolnshire 12.10%

5 Windsor and Maidenhead 11.20%

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

6 East Riding of Yorkshire 8.60%

7 Cambridgeshire 8.10%

8 North East Lincolnshire 6.80%

9 Devon 6.70%

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

10 Leicester 6.20%

Coming in with the highest flood risk in the UK, is Kingston Upon Hull, the 2017 City of Culture. Current figures show that Hull has 16.8% of its properties showing a higher than 1% risk for flooding, indicating a potentially higher home insurance cost.

North Lincolnshire comes in second, with 13.9% of its properties being at a higher than 1% risk of flooding.

Doncaster has the third highest flood risk in the UK, with 12.6% of its properties being at a greater than 1% risk of flooding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Isles of Scilly have the lowest flood rate in the UK and as a consequence, potentially a lower cost for home insurance. Current data shows that 0% of the isles’ properties are at a greater than 1% risk for flooding.

DoncasterNorth LincolnshireResidentsHome ownersNorth East Lincolnshire