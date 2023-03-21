Home owners in Doncaster urged to take care as experts reveal it has the 3rd highest flood risk In the country

The research, conducted by home security experts at ADT, looked at the number of properties in each region of the UK with a high flood risk to determine the areas most at risk.

You can view the full study here: https://www.adt.co.uk/blog/home-insurance-premiums

The top 10 areas in the UK with the highest flood risk:

Doncaster has sen serious flooding in recent times

Rank Area 2020: Percentage of properties at >1% risk

1 Kingston upon Hull, City of 16.80%

2 North Lincolnshire 13.90%

3 Doncaster 12.60%

4 Lincolnshire 12.10%

5 Windsor and Maidenhead 11.20%

6 East Riding of Yorkshire 8.60%

7 Cambridgeshire 8.10%

8 North East Lincolnshire 6.80%

9 Devon 6.70%

10 Leicester 6.20%

Coming in with the highest flood risk in the UK, is Kingston Upon Hull, the 2017 City of Culture. Current figures show that Hull has 16.8% of its properties showing a higher than 1% risk for flooding, indicating a potentially higher home insurance cost.

North Lincolnshire comes in second, with 13.9% of its properties being at a higher than 1% risk of flooding.

Doncaster has the third highest flood risk in the UK, with 12.6% of its properties being at a greater than 1% risk of flooding.

