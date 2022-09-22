The incident at HMP Doncaster was discussed during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (Thursday, September 22) for a defendant on remand who was due to remotely attend a sentencing hearing from the prison.

Barrister, Sean Fritchley, told the court that a defendant he represents would be unable to attend the hearing because of a ‘hostage situation’ which meant prisoners on the defendant’s wing were ‘unable’ to be moved.

Further information on the incident is currently not known, and both Serco which runs HMP Doncaster and South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for details.