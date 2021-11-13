Hilarious moment pair of swans head to Doncaster Asda for 'shopping trip'

Shoppers were stunned when the pair brazenly wandered up to the entrance of the store in Lakeside late on Saturday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The birds were just yards from the front entrance to the store and were pictured happily mingling with other shoppers.

One joked: “They weren’t there when I came out, probably saw the queues and headed off.”