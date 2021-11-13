Hilarious moment pair of swans head to Doncaster Asda for 'shopping trip'

This is the hilarious moment a pair of swans looked like they were on their way to do the weekend big shop – by heading to Doncaster’s Asda supermarket.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 10:41 pm

Shoppers were stunned when the pair brazenly wandered up to the entrance of the store in Lakeside late on Saturday morning.

The birds were just yards from the front entrance to the store and were pictured happily mingling with other shoppers.

One joked: “They weren’t there when I came out, probably saw the queues and headed off.”

The swans looked like they were heading to Asda for a shopping trip. (Photo: Nathan Chandler).
