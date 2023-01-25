'He's not a bad boy," says dad of Doncaster Love Island star Haris Namani after punch video

Doncaster's Haris Namani has been plunged into controversy after video of him punching a man emerged. (Photo: ITV).

Haris, 21, has been axed from the dating show – although producers have not revealed the reasons for his departure.

The TV salesman’s dad has said his son is now ‘friends’ with the man he is seen knocking to the floor in the brawl which was filmed in Bowers Fold following a night out.

Watch the fight video HERE

Mehedin Namani told MailOnline the footage, which reports first said was in May last year, is actually two years old, and blasted reports that his son, was a 'thug'.

Show insiders say Haris left the villa as part of a planned eviction after a public vote and it is 'just a coincidence that his departure came hours after the video was unearthed'

Mr Namani told the newspaper: “This happened two years ago. They're friends, they shook hands. This was a long time ago - it's nothing.”

“He's not a bad boy, he's got a good record. He's been brought up in the right way. This is just people who are jealous and they want to put him down.”

According to the Mail, a friend of Haris, an amateur boxer, said the spat was down to a 'misunderstanding'.

It said: “The kid who Haris punched is okay with with him now. It was a misunderstanding at that time. If you were speak with the kid who it was, the kid would not have anything bad to say about Haris.

“I don't think he would be happy about the video. He's very known around here and he's a few year older than Haris. And he's a popular kid.”

In the footage, Haris can be seen sending his victim reeling while onlookers shout: 'Go on Haris.'

He then knocks him to the floor with a second punch.

The incident took place outside Tic Toc in Bowers Fold.

Owner Marc Taylor, 43, told MailOnline he was 'shocked' when he saw his store in the background of the video.

He said: “There's loads of trouble, especially on a weekend at night. I frequently come in on a Saturday morning and see sick all outside of the shop.