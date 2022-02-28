Here's how Doncaster people can help with donations for refugees fleeing Ukraine war

Numerous collections are under way, with aid set to be shipped across Europe to those who have been forced to flee their homes after Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

So how can you get involved?

Here’s a list of places in Doncaster taking donations – and the things they are looking for so they can be delivered to Poland where many Ukrainians have fled to following the attack.

St Peter’s in Chains, Chequer Road, Doncaster

On Wednesday, volunteers will be collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees in Poland. A lorry has been organised by the Polish community and will take all donations to those most in need. Please bring any items to the church hall on Wednesday.

St Paul’s Church, 21 Goodison Boulevard, Cantley, Doncaster

Donations can be taken to the church on Wednesday between 9am - 10.30am.

Convent of the Daughters of St Francis de Sales, 54 High Street Bentley

This is the convent house adjoining Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church, Bentley. The front door of the house is round the corner from the church looking onto Church Street.

If there is no reply, bags may be left in the porch, the front outer door is open during daylight hours.

Donations can be made until Thursday after which supplies will be shipped to Warsaw in Poland so they can be passed on to relevant organisations. They are collecting 24/7 until Thursday 3 March

Nuffield Health Centre, Sidings Court, White Rose Way

A collection point was set up at Nuffield Health off White Rose Way. However, staff have been overwhelmed with donations and currently cannot take any more.

List of suggested items

These are the most requested donation items.

• Plasters

• Bandages / First aid kits

• Painkillers

• Cleaning supplies

• Toilet paper

• Toiletries

• Sanitary products

• Warm clothes (adult and children)

• New underwear

• Footwear

• Gloves/Hats/Scarves

• Backpacks

• Blankets and Pillows

• Tents and sleeping bags

• Torches and candles

• Prams and strollers

• Formula milk

• Nappies

• Vacuum flasks

• Non-perishable foods (such and tinned foods, pasta, rice etc)

Items below are only being taken at certain collection points so you may wish to check first.

• Toys

• Pet food

• Pet collars

• Pet leads