Heavy police activity reported near to Doncaster canal and church this morning

Officers have been spotted near to the River Don Navigation Canal at Kirk Sandall this morning, eyewitnesses have reported, with a police van stationed at the edge of a car park alongside the water way.

Police have also been seen in the grounds of the nearby St Oswald’s Church – which is disused – throughout the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday, residents reported a number of police cars in the nearby industrial estate, with vehicles also spotted patrolling along Old School Drive, Pilkington Road, Nunnington Way and Silica Court in the area.

Police have been spotted near to the canal and St Oswald's Church in Kirk Sandall this morning.

The estate is a newly built complex of houses which backs onto the canal at the rear of the industrial estate close to Kirk Sandall railway station.

One witness said: “The police have been all over the area since yesterday, so something has obviously gone off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad