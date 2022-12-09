Heartbreak as beloved dog killed by car in Doncaster weeks after giving birth to puppies

Heartbroken owner Amanda Hutchinson is appealing for information about the incident in Wheatley last night which saw he beloved pet Biscotti killed after she was struck by a speeding car.

The two-year-old had only given birth to a litter of seven Jackapoo pups five weeks ago.

She said: “My heart is broken.

Amanda's beloved pet Biscotti only gave birth to a litter of pups five weeks ago.

"RIP Biscotti - your love was unconditional – we promise we will never forget you and look after your babies.”

The dog managed to escape from the family’s garden into the path of a car as it drove through Wheatley.

She is urging people in the Wheatley area to check CCTV cameras and doorbell footage following the incident which took place in Woodhouse Road at about 5.50pm last night.

Amanda said the vehicle involved in the collision was ‘a black, old shape Corsa.’

She added: “Please check your cameras if you have them from all over Wheatley.

"This is a criminal offence.

"We have CCTV and witnesses and we are now just collating information. We will find you, so come forward before we do.”

She added: “You never stopped, only to hesitate when you killed her and saw my son running to her.

"If you are this person or was in the car with them I hope you are proud – you’ve left us heartbroken.”