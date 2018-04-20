Sheffield Space for Cycling Big Ride set for another success

The 2018 Big Ride on Saturday 28th April will see hundreds of people get on their bikes and take to the streets to call for Space for Cycling in Sheffield.

Ian Carey, Chair of CycleSheffield says “Our Big Ride is a public demonstration of Sheffield people’s desire for a city where riding a bike is safe and enjoyable for everyone. CycleSheffield invite people to attend and make our local politicians sit up and take notice!”

The Big Ride is safe and fun; everyone is welcome. CycleSheffield domestiques (marshals) will ensure the group stays together and that the pace is suitable for even the youngest of riders.

This year the Sheffield City Region will be having its first mayoral election and CycleSheffield have invited the 7 candidates to participate in the ride.

CycleSheffield have also asked the candidates for the following commitment on enabling active travel:

If elected Mayor of Sheffield City Region will you commit to leadership, targets and funding by:

Appointing a Cycling and Walking Commissioner to lead delivery of cycling and walking schemes, engage with partners/stakeholders and ensure optimal use of Local Authority walking, cycling and maintenance budgets.

Setting a target of at least two flagship schemes in each Local Authority – Deliver at least two Healthy Streets interventions or high-quality cycleways with each Local Authority in your first term.

Creating a Dedicated Budget – Develop a standalone fund for cycling and walking improvements, and work with partners to lever investment into it, to provide predictable funding streams for active travel

CycleSheffield calls for the new mayor to consider cycling as a key part of transport infrastructure. Ian Carey said “For years our politicians have said good things about getting more people cycling, but have done very little to make it happen. Well designed cycling infrastructure, similar to what is now being developed in London and Manchester, is proving to be a boost to the economy. People cycling to work are more healthy, get there quickly and are more productive. Sheffield needs to take cycling seriously.”

Dexter Johnson, Secretary of CycleSheffield added “We need our politicians to recognise the wider benefits of making Space for Cycling. We can make the City Region a more pleasant place to live, with a healthier population, less congestion and cleaner air”

The Big Ride is on Saturday April 28th, starting and finishing at Devonshire Green. Riders are asked to start gathering from 1030am for a 1100am start. The ride will take about one hour to complete.