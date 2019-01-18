Funeral of Sheffield mum-of-three who just wanted more time with ‘beautiful family’ to be held this weekend

The funeral of a devoted Sheffield mum-of-three who spent the last nine months of her life fighting breast cancer will take place tomorrow.

Eilish Jennings, of Norfolk Park, died of a blood clot on her heart on Monday, January 7 – after nine months of treatment for breast cancer, which returned last year.

Eilish Jennings.

She was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2016 when 34 weeks pregnant with twins and went on to have a double mastectomy and was told the treatment had been successful.

But she was dealt the devastating blow that cancer had returned in March 2018 – on the second birthday of her twin boys and was told it was something the NHS could not cure.

Her devoted partner Simon Hobson launched a fundraising campaign to fund treatment abroad and said it reached around £200,000 before her death.

The teaching assitant’s funeral will take place at St Vincent’s Church, Crookes, on Saturday at noon following by a wake at Crookes Social Club.

Simon said all were welcome but warned people it was expected to be busy.

Simon, 41, said: “We just want to thank everyone for their support. Our family and friends and everyone who has donated – the support has been amazing.”