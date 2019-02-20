Health and beauty salon The Harmony Group celebrates 20th anniversary with big plans for growth

The Sprotbrough business is looking for new staff members who specialise in the beauty industry

The Harmony Group has six treatment rooms and provides many beauty procedures from manicures, facials and massages to specialised treatments such as wrinkle fillers and semi-permanent make up.

Alison and Louise of The Harmony Group.

Alison Hall Beswick, founder of The Harmony Group, said: “I established the salon in 1993 and called it Perfect Harmony and we’ve been in Sprotborough since around that period of time.

“I first started off in a back room in a hairdresser’s, then I worked from home for a few years and came here in 1998.”

Alison, aged 48, did her three-year hair and beauty training at North Lindsay College in Scunthorpe, and then set up a business at the Doncaster Dome before establishing Perfect Harmony.

The salon celebrated its 20th anniversary in November 2018 and decided to re-brand, changing their name to The Harmony Group.

Brushes at The Harmony Group.

The reasoning behind this was to highlight their new modern treatments such as the Fibre Blast, Breast and Buttock lift and Plasma Pen.

As well as their new period of growth, the salon is now looking for individuals with skills in the beauty industry to join their team as self-employed businesses. Alison said: “The idea is we want to provide an area where lots of like-minded professional people can come in and work from this establishment.

“We have many treatment rooms and manicure stations but we have a wide space here where people who want to develop their own business and push their business forward can do so as well as being in Harmony with us here.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for anybody in the Doncaster area that has a passion and a love for what they want to do.”

Alison at massage table.

As well as looking for beauty start-ups, the salon is looking for trained professionals to join their core team.

“We're also looking for somebody to work with us who is beauty therapy trained and we’re also on the lookout for a fantastic nail tech to help complement the services that we currently provide,” Alison continued.

The salon also has a make-up artist, a reflexologist and a rehabilitation and sports masseuse.

In total the salon has seven staff all from the local areas of Sprotborough, Cusworth and Scawsby.

Their clientele travel from all over to visit the salon, Alison has clients from the beginning of her career who still visit her for treatments.

“I’ve still got clients from 1989 and that is huge for me, that is massive.

“When you’ve built up that rapport with someone. They don’t write in their diaries ‘The Harmony Group’, they write ‘Alison’.”

Their most popular treatments are nail-based – Alison believes this is down to people’s restricted financial circumstances.

However, she thinks her new range of skin treatments, described as being luxurious but affordable, are going to be popular in 2019.

The large salon sits above Porters, a well-known hairdressers in the area with a format different to many salons.

Alison said: “I like the fact we’re on a first floor and it’s not like a goldfish bowl.

“For some people, the idea of coming into a salon can be petrifying and they will be really nervous about it.

“When people come in they realise we’re very grounded, we’re not a prissy salon, we’re very sociable and polite.”

Alison added: “The fact we’re open Monday through Friday from 9am to 9pm is fantastic, it means that people can come after work.

“We’re also open on a Saturday from 8am to 6pm and we do open some Sundays as well.”

n Anyone interested in setting up their own beauty business with the Harmony Group should email enquiries@theharmonygroup.me.uk or call call 01302 786740.