Heading to the St Leger Festival in Doncaster? Here's EVERYTHING you need to know

Whether you are a seasoned racegoer or a first timer, here's everything you need to know about your trip to Doncaster Racecourse and the 2019 St Leger Festival.

WHEN IS IT?

Wednesday 11 September – Saturday 14 September

WHAT ARE THE RACETIMES?

September 11 (Leger Legends Day): Gates: 11.30am. First race: 13.50. Last race: 17.20. Number of races: 7

September 12: (Ladies Day): Gates: 11am: First race: 14.10 Last race: 17.30 Number of races: 7

September 13: (Gentlemen’s Day): Gates: 11am : First race: 14.10 Last race: 18.00 Number of races: 7

September 14: (St Leger Day): Gates: 11am: First race: 13.50 Last race: 17.55 Number of races: 7

HOW DO I GET THERE?

Walking:

Walking to the Racecourse from Doncaster railway station and town centre is a fair. but pleasant stroll. Exit the station through the interchange and Frenchgate Centre and then follow St Sepulchre Gate, High Street, Hall Gate and Bennetthorpe to the course. It is about 1.5 miles and will take you 20-30 minutes.

Buses:

The Racecourse is served by several bus routes from both Doncaster town centre and the railway station and interchange. Visit http://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/ for details of all services and times. A Shuttle Service runs between the Racecourse and Doncaster Interchange for all race meetings. It will commence from the Interchange at approximately the time of the gate opening and continue until just after the time of the first race. The return journey (which will stop at a designated point on sound of the bell) will continue until entertainment has finished. Shuttle Bus information is subject to change and may be amended or withdrawn without prior notice. From £1.50 single, £2.50 return.

Taxis:

There is a taxi rank outside Doncaster railway station plus several more in the town centre at East Laith Gate and St Sepulchre Gate as well as plenty of private mini cab firms around the town centre. There is a rank outside the Racecourse on Leger Way for after the event.

Trains:

The nearest railway station is Doncaster, which is connected to the Racecourse by buses.

Air/Helicopter

The nearest airport is Doncaster Sheffield Airport. For landing permission at Doncaster Racecourse please contact 01302 304200.

I'M DRIVING - HOW DO I GET THERE AND WHERE DO I PARK?

If you are in the car, the full address for your sat nav is: Doncaster Racecourse, Leger Way, Doncaster, DN2 6BB.

The Racecourse is signposted from the A1(M) (j36), M18 (j3/4) and M1 (j32). Car parking is free (outside the Leger Festival) in Car Park C (enter opposite junction at Wickes on Leger Way).

Car Parks A and C are operational throughout the year for all racing fixtures - Car Park C offers free parking and passes for Car Park A are available from the racecourse reception in advance or on the day.

Drop-off and collection points

Coaches and minibuses car park C, limousines car park A. Drop-off and collection is prohibited on Leger Way.

IS THERE ANY ENTERTAINMENT OTHER THAN RACING?

Yes. Ladies Day (Thursday) includes a DJ set from Spice Girls star Melanie C while Gentleman’s Day (Friday) features a DJ set from Kaiser Chiefs’ frontman Ricky Wilson. Both live performances will take place after racing.

All four days will have a variety of live music and entertainment to suit all ages and tastes.

CAN I STAY OVER?

The Crown Hotel in Bawtry is a partner hotel to Doncaster Racecourse - and is used by many leading owners, trainers, sponsors, jockeys and TV presenters.

The Hilton Garden Inn is directly next to the Racecourse and offers commanding views of Town Moor from some of its rooms.

There are several other hotels located nearby and offer prices to suit all budgets and tastes. There’s also the Grand St Leger on Bennetthorpe while others include Travelodge at Lakeside, various Premier Inns located around Doncaster, The Danum Mercure in Doncaster town centre, the Earl of Doncaster on Bennetthorpe and the Mount Pleasant on Bawtry Road.

CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT AND DRINK INSIDE?

The Racecourse has a wide variety of drinks and food on offer inside the concourses and on the course as well as restaurants.

If you're in search of something extra special, the coveted Mallard Restaurant offers restaurant badge and admission ticket, a welcome drink, three-course chef's menu, raceday programme, outdoor viewing terrace, table service drinks and Totepool betting facility.

The Old Weighing Room, as its name suggests, is steeped in history and is situated on the grounds of racecourse.

There are a range of places to eat and drink across all enclosures. Choose from hot and cold drinks as well as light bites or more substantial snacks. Plus, there’s a range of healthy and vegetarian options.

THE PREMIER SUITE

The Premier Bar offers a full range of draught and bottled beers, lagers, wines and spirits.

THE COUNTY ENCLOSURE

Places to drink include:

The Old Weighing Room

Nijinsky Suite

Halmahera Bar

Rockingham Bar

All serve a full range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

THE GRANDSTAND ENCLOSURE

Places to eat include:

The Food Court; located on the first floor including Pie-Perfection, Spudz, Best of British & Perfecta Pizza.

Starters Orders

Places to drink include:

Artic Cosmos Bar

Motivator Bar

Septimus Bar

Ale on the Rail Bar

Lucarno Bar

Bubbles Champagne Bar

Lord Clifton Bar

Clock Tower Bar

All bars serve a full range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

THE FAMILY ENCLOSURE

Places to eat & drink:

Silver Patriarch Bar

A full bar service, also serving filled baguettes.

HILTON GARDEN INN

The Garden Grille restaurant is located on the ground floor of the Hilton Garden Inn. The restaurant has views directly onto the racecourse, outdoor seating, a private dining area- ‘The Trophy Room’ and a main restaurant with an open plan live kitchen.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER FACILITIES?

Smoking is not permitted in any enclosed places within Doncaster Racecourse. The use of electronic cigarettes is NOT permitted in any of the No Smoking areas.

Picnics are only permitted into the Family Enclosure at the Racecourse. Please note that alcohol may not be brought into any area of the Racecourse.

There are five cash points, all located at Ground Floor Level. Two located in the main betting hall of the Grandstand Enclosure and two located in the County Enclosure close to the main entrance and one in the Family Enclosure positioned in the Silver Patriarch Bar.

WHAT SHOULD I WEAR?

Premier Enclosure and Mallard/Lincoln Restaurant

The dress code for this enclosure is jacket and tie for gentlemen and smart attire for ladies. Strictly no jeans, sportswear or trainers . This dress code also applies to children.

County Enclosure/Conduit Restaurant/Private Boxes/Owners and Trainers & Press

The dress code for this enclosure is gentlemen must wear a collared shirt. Ladies to be smartly dressed. Strictly no jeans, sportswear or trainers. This dress code also applies to children.

Grandstand Enclosure

No dress code applies for this enclosure.

Frenchgate Family Enclosure

No dress code applies for this enclosure.

Fancy Dress

If you're thinking about coming wearing fancy dress, this is fine within the Grandstand Enclosure. If you'd like to book tickets in the County Enclosure and wish to come in fancy dress, you'll need to call 01302 304200 first.

WHAT ELSE DO I NEED TO KNOW? IS ANYTHING BANNED?

Alcohol cannot be brought into the racecourse at any time, you will be asked to dispose of any alcohol before you are allowed entry into the racecourse.

Doncaster Racecourse operates a challenge 21 policy. If you are lucky enough to look under 21, you will be asked to present proof of age, a driving licence or passport. If you fail to provide proof that you are over 18 and attempt to purchase alcohol, you will be asked to leave the racecourse premises.

Complimentary water is available at all bars.

Alcohol cannot be taken out of Doncaster Racecourse.

At all meetings, you are asked to ensure that no flash photography takes place near the horses. Otherwise you are welcome to take photographs in all other areas for personal non-commercial use only. During live music and entertainment, the artists' management retain all image rights. Any photographer that is felt to be impeding or contravening these rights without accreditation and prior written consent will be requested to leave and escorted from the premises.

Professional filming and photography takes place at Doncaster Racecourse for various publications and broadcasting.

Racegoers, including families, consent to being filmed, photographed and otherwise recorded by Doncaster Racecourse or any third party authorised by Doncaster Racecourse.

You grant Doncaster Racecourse and any third party authorised by Doncaster Racecourse the right to broadcast, publish, licence and use any photographs, film, recordings or images of you without payment or other compensation in any promotional literature produced by Doncaster Racecourse.

Under 18s can gain free entry to the any of the enclosures when accompanied by an adult (a maximum of 3 children per paying adult), proof of age may be requested. Tickets for children can only be obtained on the gate at the time of entry with your child (subject to availability).

With the exception of assistance dogs, no dogs are permitted to enter the racecourse. In the interests of animal welfare, Doncaster Racecourse politely requests that dogs are not left in cars in the car park.

IS THE VENUE ACCESSIBLE?

Doncaster Racecourse provides an accessible environment for all racegoers - including elderly people, those with young children, disabled customers and their carers.

Facilities include:

Designated disabled parking, in close proximity to the main entrance.

Majority of facilities at ground level with wheelchair access to main public areas via automatic doors.

Large lifts to all floors.

Disabled lift to Grandstand viewing area and disabled viewing stand overlooking the track.

Disabled toilet facilities inside, or in the near vicinity of, all public convenience areas throughout the racecourse.

Part of the Radar National Key Scheme (NKS) which offers disabled people independent access to locked public toilets around the country.

Registered Personal Carers assisting one or more disabled visitors will receive free entry upon presentation of official Personal Carer ID. Please inform the racecourse beforehand if you require any further assistance.

For senior citizens, a half price concessionary ticket is available for either the Grandstand or Family Enclosures for those aged 65 and over. This ticket must be purchased on the raceday in person only, and is not available in advance. Valid photo ID will be required. Not available in conjunction with any other offer.

Baby changing facilities are located in the majority of disabled toilets. Baby food/milk heating facilities are located in the Food Court and Silver Patriarch bar.

WHERE CAN I GET A DRINK BEFORE THE RACES?

Most people get a drink in the town centre where there are plenty of pubs and bars to suit all tastes and age ranges. Popular pubs and bars nearby to the racecourse include The Grand St Leger on Bennetthorpe while The Salutation on South Parade is also a popular stopping off point for those en route from the town centre.

WHERE CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT BEFORE OR AFTER?

The most popular place is Whitby's fish and chip restaurant which is directly opposite the Racecourse on Leger Way. The Crab and Moo restaurant within the Grand St Leger Hotel is also nearby. Vivo, an Italian restaurant on Bennetthorpe and the Earl of Doncaster Hotel are also potential eating options. Sandringham Road in nearby Intake offers the usual takeaway options such as Indian, Chinese and fish and chips. Doncaster town centre boasts all the usual takeaway outlets such as McDonald's, Subway and KFC while the nearby leisure park offers Nando's, Pizza Express, McDonald's, Taco Bell, Dunkin’ Donuts, TGI Friday’s, Costa Coffee, Burger King and Frankie and Benny's as well as The Cheswold pub.

WHAT'S THE WEATHER GOING TO BE LIKE?

Wednesday: Sunny intervals and a fresh breeze. Top temperature 20c. Low: 11c

Thursday: Sunny intervals and a fresh breeze. Top temperature 22c. Low: 9c

Friday: Sunny and a gentle breeze. Top temperature: 18c. Low: 6c

Saturday: Sunny and a gentle breeze. Top temperature: 20c. Low 10c

CAN I GET UPDATES ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

Yes, visit Doncaster Racecourse on Facebook, Twitter or the website at www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk

WHERE DO I GET TICKETS?