The application for a permit was made last September by BH Energy Gap (Doncaster) Ltd, which intends to build and operate a facility that will generate approximately 39 MW of electricity through the incineration of up to 350,000 tonnes of household and commercial waste per year.

The company is currently applying separately to Doncaster Council for planning consent.

Local residents and interested groups are invited to submit any new relevant information on the draft decision before a final decision is made on whether the permit is issued. The consultation concludes on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

The Environment Agency’s draft decision follows a rigorous environmental assessment of BH Energy Gap (Doncaster) Ltd’s proposed activities and takes into account the 35 comments submitted in a first consultation, which concluded in January.

The draft permit sets out conditions needed to protect air quality, groundwater and surface water to ensure the safe storage, management and treatment of wastes.

It will also impose conditions to minimise the risk of accidents, noise and odour and maximise energy efficiency.

If the permit is issued, the Environment Agency would robustly enforce these strict conditions to ensure that BH Energy Gap (Doncaster) Ltd’s operations do not cause harm to people or the environment.

Jacqui Tootill, Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Our officers have the specialist knowledge and skills that are required to regulate waste facilities and minimise the impact of these sites on people and the environment. We do not permit activities that pose an unacceptable risk.

Responses to the consultation can be made electronically. To access the relevant documentation, visit the consultation website at https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/psc/draft-dn2-4sf-bh-energygap-doncaster-limited

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposals is urged to read the documentation online before responding directly on the website or by email to [email protected]

Those unable to make representation via the consultation website or by email should contact the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506.