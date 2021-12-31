Have your say on plan to convert Doncaster landmark into luxury waterside apartments

Plans have been drawn up to turn the imposing Coltran Mill in Mexborough into 60 apartments and also build 26 new homes on the site.

Developers are keen to hear from local people with their thoughts on the scheme.

A planning application is being prepared for submission to Doncaster Council for the proposed development.

The draft proposals include the erection of 26 dwellings with associated landscaping and parking and the conversion of Coltran Mill to 60 apartments.

Access will be gained directly from Church Street.

It is anticipated that the development will consist of 3-bed terraced properties and a range of apartment sizes from studio to 2-bed, including accessible dwellings.

The scheme will incorporate a sustainable drainage strategy and energy efficient buildings. Generous amounts of cycle parking will be provided to take advantage of the accessible location and electrical vehicle charging points will be installed to support the transition to electrical cars.

Doncaster Council has previously supported a scheme that proposed the demolition of the historic mill building. However, the current scheme has been designed to enable the retention and conversion of this landmark building and redevelopment of the wider brownfield site.

The site is within walking distance of a wide range of local services, facilities and green spaces including the adjacent canal towpath. An area of open green space is also proposed within the site, set against the Sheffield and South Yorkshire Navigation.

The towering building is a familiar sight to rail passengers travelling between Doncaster and Sheffield but has lain empty and crumbling for a number of years and has become a target for so-called urban explorers. people who visit abandoned buildings, including a recent trip which you can see HERE

Comments on the development should be made by Friday 14 January 2022 at the latest, by email through the ELG Website HERE or post to the address below.

Please leave your name and address. Contact details will not be made public or be retained on any database.

