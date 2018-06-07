Have your say on new leisure centre for Crowle

Work is progressing well on the brand new Crowle Leisure Centre and the next stage is finding out residents views on what it offers.

An engagement event is being held on Friday, June 8, at Axholme Academy, Wharf Road, Crowle from 3.30pm to 7pm.

This is an opportunity for people to take a look at the plans and tell us what types of activities you would like at Crowle Leisure Centre.

If you can’t make the engagement event, you can email your comments to crowle.leisurecentre@northlincs.gov.uk.

The leisure centre is being built next to Axholme Academy and is expected to open later this year.

The state-of-the-art facility will include:

Outdoor tennis and netball courts

A four-lane 25 metre swimming pool

Gym

3G football pitch

Fitness studio

Spectator area and changing rooms

The Academy’s sports hall will also receive a makeover to complement the new leisure centre.

Keep up to date with progress at www.northlincs.gov.uk or at www.facebook.com/crowleleisurecentre.

Cllr David Rose, cabinet member for Children, Families, Learning and Leisure, said:

“We have already had feedback from residents at previous consultations, which we now want to build on and develop. At this event we would like to find out what residents would like to see on offer at the leisure centre including the types of activities.

“If you live nearby, please go along to the event and share your views. The leisure centre is for local people so it is important we get the offer right.

“This is a huge investment in health and sport and will benefit people of all ages across the Isle of Axholme. We have a strong commitment to improving residents’ health and wellbeing and this top class facility will be a great asset for local people.”

Would you like to work at Crowle Leisure Centre? We will be recruiting soon so keep an eye out on the Facebook page and www.northlincs.gov.uk for more details.