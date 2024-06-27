Hate crime probe as Polish mum and girl pelted with stones and racist abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in Doncaster have launched a hate crime investigation after a Polish mum and daughter were pelted with stones and racist abuse by a group of teenagers.

The nine-year-old girl was hit in the head after coming under attack in Intake.

The youngster was playing on Sandringham Road as part of a group for Polish Scouts when she was attacked, her mum has said.

Police have now confirmed they are probing the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are probing the attack in Intake

Sharing details of the incident on social media, the upset mum wrote: “My nine-year old daughter was hit with a stone in the head at tonight's session of the Polish Scouts at the playground of Intake's library by someone from a group of teenagers.

"She is fine, more likely scared. They were also shouting racist comments towards children - all of the participants of the Polish Scouts attend primary school.

“Please talk to your children about accepting differences in others and respecting people - it is not acceptable that someone was attacked just because they are different.

"It could badly harm someone, but also has a knock on effect on someone's self-esteem and overall psychological well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a mental health nurse who works for CAMHS, I have seen enormous numbers of cases where children and young people present with metal health difficulties which were triggered by bullying and attacks targeted towards children from minority groups, children with special educational needs and other difficulties.

“It is not ok to target someone for their differences. The case was reported to the police.”

The incident took place at an outdoor play area alongside Intake Library which is situated at the junction of Montrose Avenue.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We responded to reports of a hate crime incident at Montrose Avenue, Intake at 6.12pm yesterday (Tuesday 25 June).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A group of youths are reported to have thrown stones and shouted racist abuse at a 34-year-old woman.

“It is alleged that a child was also hit by one of the stones that had been thrown.

“Officers attended and spoke to the woman, but the suspects had left the scene.