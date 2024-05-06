Half-naked man 'throwing roof tiles at police' as incident shuts Doncaster road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police, paramedics and fire crews have all been called to a new housing estate near to the A630 West Moor Link Road in Armthorpe.

Eyewitnesses have reported a shirtless man climbing onto the roof of a property in the new Albermarle Homes estate off Hatfield Lane and hurling slates at police officers on the ground below.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Please be aware, due to an ongoing incident in Armthorpe, Hatfield Lane is closed from the small new roundabout to Mercel Avenue.

Police have sealed off parts of Armthorpe this morning.

"This is preventing access to that side of Armthorpe.”

"Please be reassured the road will be re-opened as soon as possible.”