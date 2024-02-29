Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers who filmed several TV shows in Doncaster dies at 66

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Myers, from Barrow-in-Furness, found fame alongside Si King 20 years ago and filmed several programmes in Doncaster during his career.

The bearded pair were known for travelling around the UK and the world on their motorbikes, sampling and cooking food from different regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He filmed an episode of The Hairy Bikers in Doncaster Market and a 2021 Christmas special also saw the pair drop into Doncaster.

Dave Myers filming at Doncaster's Mansion House for BBC show The Hairy Builder.

He also visited the city’s Mansion House for a programme called The Hairy Builder which centred on the restoration of the historic High Street building.

After his death was announced, Si King said he "will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime".

In a post on X on Thursday, King wrote: "I'm afraid I bear some sad news. Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.

"All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow.

"I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times. It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team. I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them.

"May I ask you all for one further kindness and allow Lili, his wife, his family, close friends and I some time and some peace to process our huge loss. I am sure I will see you all soon."

The pair's latest series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, started this month and sees them travel down the UK's west coast.

In the first episode, he told viewers it was "a dream come true" to be back on his motorbike because he "wasn't sure I'd ever get back in the saddle again".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was a time I couldn't balance, I couldn't walk, I didn't think I'd be getting on a bike," he said.

Myers and King met in the 1990s and went on to become household names while presenting The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook on BBC TV together from 2004.

Subsequent culinary shows included the Hairy Bikers' Food Tour of Britain, and they published several accompanying books.