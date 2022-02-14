Grisly discovery as box of bones found dumped at side of Doncaster road
A grisly discovery has been made after a box of bones were found at the side of a remote Doncaster road.
Dozens of animal jaw bones were found in a crate near to Moorends over the weekend.
The grim was made on Johnny Moor Long Lane.
Sharing the discovery on social media, a post on Facebook read: “Anyone lost a box of jaw bones on Johnny Moor Long?”
One urged to the finder to contact the RSPCA and DEFRA, adding: “Make sure nothing dodgy taking place.”
Another wrote: “Bit grim.”
The rural, countryside road connects Moorends with Rawcliffe Bridge and is bordered on both sides by open moorland, running parallel to the M18 motorway as it connects with the M62 north of Doncaster.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police with details on 101 or alternatively, contact independent charity Crime Stoppers at its call centre on on 0800 555 111.