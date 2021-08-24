Jordan Cook died in May this year on the Mediterranean island – with his death officially ruled as suicide.

But grieving mum Charlene Dobson-Smith says police have not carried out a full investigation and she has launched a crowdfunding campaign to fly out to Cyprus to take up the case with the authorities.

Jordan, from Wetherby, moved to the country 18 months ago where he worked as a telesales operator.

Jordan Cook died in May and his mum Charlene wants answers over his death.

His mum described him as “ambitious”, “friendly” and “happy” – and she believes there is more to his death.

She said: “It happened on 21 May this year. I don’t think I was in a good place to go public then. It’s only now through the grieving process that I'm at the answer stage. I want answers and looking back at how I was treated by the British Consulate and Cyprus police it's disgusting.

“I need to get a solicitor to help me speak to the police over there, I’m not allowed to do it on my own. I’ve been told if I turned up they will deport me because they don’t like people asking questions or criticizing the police.”

She claims the police in Cyprus ruled his death as suicide and says they “failed to conduct a proper investigation into his death.”

She said: “There was some sort of incident on a balcony when he was with someone, I’m not saying he was pushed but something untoward happened. I was getting different information saying he fell from five stories up on the fifth floor, another saying he fell from the third floor.

She said: I think the most heartbreaking thing is I’m not going to experience the future like other parents with 23-year-olds. Never going to see him get married, have grandchildren. He would have been a fantastic dad and husband. I invested in his future. He was my world.

“There’s no closure, I can’t grieve properly. I need justice for him. I can’t move on until I get these answers."