Grieving dog owner launches petition to shut Doncaster vet chain in row over dying pet

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Furious Georgina Lynn Evriviades is demanding the immediate closure of Arundell Veterinary Care for the way she says staff treated her and her sick Staffy Rubie as her much-loved four-legged friend passed away.

Georgina, 27, from Skellow, described her experience as a ‘horror’ and wants the firm, which has branches in Toll Bar, Bennetthorpe and Kirk Sandall to close.

She says staff at the Toll Bar branch refused to euthanise Rubie, unless a surprise payment was made.

14-year-old Rubie is at the centre of a row by her owner who has launched a petition to close a Doncaster vet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “We were literally losing a dog in front of our eyes and all they cared about was wasting our time and arguing about money. They never once cared about an animal. I won’t stop until they’re shut down.”

Georgina says that On 23 August, Rubie began struggling to walk, couldn’t move the left side of her body, and lost her vision.

She says she called the vet and was told there was no one available to check over her.

Rubie worsened – she was constantly panting and her breath “smelt like death”,” she said.

Georgina has demanded the closure of Doncaster's Arundell Vets.

Georgina says she called again and was connected to a ‘nasty’ vet who told her that Rubie had a skin condition and didn’t need to be seen.

She said: “I explained that I thought Rubie was going through hell and was passing away. She was in so much pain. He told me I needed to stop being stupid.”

Georgina was then transferred back to reception, and after explaining her treatment, was told to go straight to the vets and that management would cover costs.

14-year-old Rubie was suspected to have brain tumour. The dog was given some pain relief and was booked to be put to sleep the next day.

When Georgina arrived on 24 August for the procedure, she says was informed that she owed £167 from the day before.

She asked to sort the payment after they put Rubie down but was told that they wouldn’t do the procedure until payment was made.

She said: “It’s not that the money is an issue for me, I would’ve forked out whatever I needed for Rubie. No one said anything the day prior to this money being owed.

“I’m here to help my dog, and if you can’t even show that tiny bit of compassion to put £160 to one side for one minute while we help her, then you shouldn’t be working in a vet.”

After back-and-forth discussions about whether they would treat Rubie or not, Georgina decided to take her dog elsewhere and said that a staff member laughed at her when she left the premises in Hall Villa Lane.

The situation continued, and whilst she was looking for alternative veterinary clinics a member of staff approached her in their car and told her to come back in to pay and get the treatment.

Georgina left and Rubie was later put down at Doncaster Pet Clinic.

She said: “I don’t want any more animals in this world to ever have to suffer at the hands of these people. Rubie deserved better. She was my first child and the first one to make me a mum.”

A spokesperson for Arundell Vets said: “Arundell Vets would like to apologise unreservedly to Miss Evriviades for our handling of this case and for any upset caused. We would also like to pass on our sincere condolences for the loss of Rubie.