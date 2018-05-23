Green light for £1 million flats plan for historic Doncaster landmark Elmfield House

A plan to convert an historic Grade II listed building into flats has been recommended for approval by Doncaster Council

Planning chiefs will make a case to councillors at a meeting next week that Elmfield House on South Parade should be turned into 22 apartments.

Elmfield House was built in 1803

The old registry office, which sits close by, is planned to be converted into a further eight flats.

Developers hope their plans will safeguard the future of the building which has been targeted by vandals since its use by Doncaster Council ended in 2017 and the land sold off.

The planned development, which is inside the boundary of Elmfield Park, has raised concerns from residents.

Objectors said the development would bring a 'detrimental impact' to the area and the scheme was 'too intensive'.

Elmfield House in the 19th century

But planning chiefs said the building was 'surplus to requirements' and the site was sold so the building could acquire a new use and attract 'much needed investment'.

Applicant V Developments said the conversion will cost around £1 million and will need councillors on the planning committee to grant them listed building consent next week.

The original scheme was deemed unacceptable which included 24 flats at Elmfield House and a 15-bedroom house of multiple occupation (HMO) at the registry office site. This has now been scaled back.

The hall was known to a whole generation of Doncaster residents as a youth club, and was also used as the place to register births and deaths until recently.

Doncaster Council principal planning officer, Gareth Stent, said: "The proposal is felt to be acceptable as the proposal would bring a vacant listed building back into use.

"The use will not cause significant harm to neighbouring uses, and will provide a sustainable town centre fringe residential complex.

"The proposal would cause no significant impact on the protected trees within the site and no significant harm to the heritage asset. The proposal is considered to be acceptable and in accordance with the relevant planning policies."

The plan will be hear at a planning meeting on Tuesday, May 29.