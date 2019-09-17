Green Doncaster host litter pick with MP Ed Milliband to clean up local area

Reporter Laura Andrew, MP Ed Miliband, litter pickers.

On September 13 Green Doncaster hosted a litter pick at Bentley Park Ed Milliband - their aim was to get people together to discuss current environment and to clear up the area.

A group of local people met at Bentley Pavilion and then set out across the park with equipment loaned from Doncaster Council.

Mr Milliband said: “We want to see a greener Doncaster - have a nicer environment for people to live in.

Reporter Laura Andrew, MP Ed Miliband, litter pickers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i politics newsletter we'll give it to you straight Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone can make a difference and contribution.”

The litter pick coincides with other environmental events in Doncaster - on Thursday, September 19 Doncaster council will be announcing a climate emergency.

On Friday, September 20 there will be a protest outside the council building made up of local schools and the group Extinction Rebellion as part of the global climate strike.

“We’re facing a massive issue in relation to climate change and how we create a greener town,” Mr Miliband continued.

Ed Miliband on a litter pick.

“What I want to see is a greener Doncaster - we’re making progress locally.

“I really welcome the involvement of young people in the whole issue of climate change.

“I think the way in which young people and climate strikers have led and forced the politicians to do more is incredibly inspiring.

“Young people really get it on climate change, I think they’re teaching all of us how we’ve got to do more and go further and faster.

Ed Milliband with opportunities scheme Bentley.

“This is about their world and the world they will inherit and we have to do right by them.”

He was optimistic that a green change could bring more jobs into Doncaster in the future.

He said: “If you think about renewable industries, solar and wind - they could be big job creators here in the future.

“This is about our economy and the jobs of the future.”

Ed Miliband at the litter pick.

He also said that potentially thousands of jobs may come from insulating homes and rewilding areas.

The litter pick was joined by SEND children from the Bentley Opportunities scheme - they helped to pick up rubbish and spoke to Mr Milliband about the environment.

In total, the Green Doncaster volunteers collected ten full bags of trash from the park - finding everything from empty alcohol bottles, flip flops and even a bank card.

June Wright, aged 50, from Scawsby came to the litter pick as she wanted to help make her local area cleaner.

She said: “I want a cleaner earth, I look forward to when it’s free of litter.

“It feels good to help out and hopefully if people see us litter picking it will snowball and others will want to clean up the park.”