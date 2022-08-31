News you can trust since 1925
Grassland and wheelie bin fires attended by Doncaster crews overnight

Firefighters from Askern station attended a grassland fire on Avenue Road, Instoneville, at 7.35pm on Tuesday, August 30. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crew came away at 7.55pm.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 3:28 pm
Firefighters from Adwick station were called out to a deliberate fire involving grass and trees on Country Way, Woodlands, at 7.55pm the same night and left at 9pm.

Edlington firefighters attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 4.40am on Stonecliff Walk, Denaby Main. The crew left the scene at 5am.

Round up fires overnight

