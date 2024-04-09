Good samaritan leaps into action to save lamb from drowning in Doncaster canal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beth Cooke spotted the stricken animal in the River Don Navigation Canal last night – and after dragging the soaked animal from the waters, cared for it in her kitchen until it was rescued by a nearby farmer.

The drama unfolded at around 7.30am after she spotted the animal’s distressed mother on the opposite side of the canal near to the Kirk Sandall pipe bridge with the lamb struggling in the water.

She said: “I just heard it crying and I started panicking, thinking it was going to drown.

The lamb recovered from her ordeal at Beth Cooke's home before being collected by a farmer.

"So I was splashing the water to make it see me and as soon as it was close enough, I grabbed her by scruff of neck and ran with her into my house to dry her.”

She added: “It was with me wrapped up in warm towels for about an hour I think but it felt like a lot longer.”

Beth, who lives on Old School Drive, Kirk Sandall contacted the farmer who came and collected the animal after her ordeal.

Added Beth: “I wanted to keep her so badly.”

Local residents rushed to praise her after the rescue.

One said: “This makes me super happy. I was ready to send the hubby into the canal to retrieve it.”

Another told her “well done” while another posted: “Bless you, that's really kind Beth.”

“OMG Beth your an angel,” shared another while another wrote, “amazing rescue, nice one Beth, well done.”