Founded in 2000 by mother and daughter duo Susan Fynney and Sara Pegden, Go Swimstars' learn to swim centres are designed to encompass the values of fun, security and inquisitiveness, ensuring that learning to swim is something children enjoy.As well as their Bawtry centre, Go Swimstars has a facility in Wheatley, and across both locations, they teach thousands of children to swim every year, helping them to grow their confidence in the water.The Bawtry centre opened its doors on the 25th of April 2022, following a two-year build which was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past year, the business has gone from strength to strength, welcoming 1500 private members every week alongside 40 primary schools that use the facility as part of their swimming provision.Parents are able to sit back and relax at Go Swimstars, knowing that their children are safe at all times and are being supported by fully qualified teachers.